National Securities Corp Thinks Arcadia Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

Arcadia Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Arcadia Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $281K and GAAP net loss of $9.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $203K and had a net profit of $4.24 million.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.