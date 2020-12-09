National Securities Corp Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Marrone Bio (MBII)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio (MBII), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.29.

Marrone Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.33.

The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Marrone Bio has an average volume of 151.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MBII in relation to earlier this year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agricultural and water treatment markets. Its brand includes regalia, bio-tam, grandevo, venerate and majestene. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.