National Securities Corp Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as AgroFresh Solutions, Yield10 Bioscience, and S&W Seed Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcadia Biosciences with a $15.00 average price target, which is a 162.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Arcadia Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $646K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RKDA in relation to earlier this year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.