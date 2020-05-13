National Securities Corp Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.14.

Klieve has an average return of 11.7% when recommending AgroFresh Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #3211 out of 6546 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AgroFresh Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, implying a 107.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.83 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, AgroFresh Solutions has an average volume of 87.05K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. It offers products through the following brands: Smarter Freshness, Harvista, LandSpring, SmartFresh, AdvanStore, and ActiMist, Textar, and Teycer. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More on AGFS: