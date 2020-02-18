National Securities Corp Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Hold rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25, close to its 52-week low of $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and S&W Seed Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yield10 Bioscience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Based on Yield10 Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.