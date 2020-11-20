National Securities Corp Sticks to Its Buy Rating for The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.07.

Klieve has an average return of 108.0% when recommending The Chefs’ Warehouse.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1421 out of 7100 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Chefs’ Warehouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.20, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report issued on November 10, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

Based on The Chefs’ Warehouse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $254 million and GAAP net loss of $11.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $397 million and had a net profit of $4.43 million.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate and pastry products. The firm oprates through East Coast, Midwest and West Coast segments. It also offer a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as broad line food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas, John Pappas, and Dean Facatselis in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

