National Securities Corp Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Calyxt (CLXT)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXT) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

Based on Calyxt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.48 million.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market.