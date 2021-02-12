National Securities Corp Remains a Buy on S&W Seed Company (SANW)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company (SANW), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.70.

Klieve has an average return of 12.2% when recommending S&W Seed Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #209 out of 7308 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&W Seed Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

S&W Seed Company’s market cap is currently $123.9M and has a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SANW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.