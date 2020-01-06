National Securities Corp Remains a Buy on Marrone Bio (MBII)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio (MBII) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Marrone Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.92 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Marrone Bio has an average volume of 112.5K.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agricultural and water treatment markets. Its brand includes regalia, bio-tam, grandevo, venerate and majestene. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.