National Securities Corp Remains a Buy on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.20.

Klieve has an average return of 8.9% when recommending Bioceres Crop Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #519 out of 7182 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioceres Crop Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ market cap is currently $250M and has a P/E ratio of 60.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.28.

