National Securities Corp Reiterates Their Buy Rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.11.

Klieve has an average return of 119.0% when recommending AquaBounty Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #702 out of 7157 analysts.

AquaBounty Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, representing a 27.7% upside. In a report issued on December 11, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

AquaBounty Technologies’ market cap is currently $384.7M and has a P/E ratio of -15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.87.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the enhancement and improvement of the productivity in commercial aquaculture. It uses genetic manipulation and other molecular biologic techniques in order to improve the quality and yield of fish stocks. The company was founded by Elliot Z. Entis and Garth L. Fletcher on December 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.