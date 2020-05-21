National Securities Corp Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.45.

Klieve has an average return of 17.6% when recommending AquaBounty Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1352 out of 6612 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AquaBounty Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.25, which is an 82.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6,753 and GAAP net loss of $3.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.89K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.76 million.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the enhancement and improvement of the productivity in commercial aquaculture. It uses genetic manipulation and other molecular biologic techniques in order to improve the quality and yield of fish stocks. The company was founded by Elliot Z. Entis and Garth L. Fletcher on December 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.