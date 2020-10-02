National Securities Corp Maintains a Buy Rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1428 out of 6960 analysts.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Union Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.