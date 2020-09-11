National Securities Corp Keeps a Buy Rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.69.

Klieve has an average return of 1.0% when recommending Bioceres Crop Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1099 out of 6917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioceres Crop Solutions with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.24 and a one-year low of $4.33. Currently, Bioceres Crop Solutions has an average volume of 33.67K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Union Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.