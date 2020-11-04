National Securities Corp Keeps a Buy Rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.92.

Klieve has an average return of 48.6% when recommending AquaBounty Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1775 out of 7018 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AquaBounty Technologies with a $4.75 average price target, which is a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.25 and a one-year low of $1.52. Currently, AquaBounty Technologies has an average volume of 949.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AQB in relation to earlier this year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the enhancement and improvement of the productivity in commercial aquaculture. It uses genetic manipulation and other molecular biologic techniques in order to improve the quality and yield of fish stocks. The company was founded by Elliot Z. Entis and Garth L. Fletcher on December 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.