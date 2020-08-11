National Securities Corp Keeps a Buy Rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.49.

Klieve has an average return of 28.1% when recommending AgroFresh Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1734 out of 6887 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AgroFresh Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.17.

Based on AgroFresh Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.02 million and GAAP net loss of $3.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.62 million.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. It offers products through the following brands: Smarter Freshness, Harvista, LandSpring, SmartFresh, AdvanStore, and ActiMist, Textar, and Teycer. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.