National Securities Corp Believes The Andersons (ANDE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on The Andersons (ANDE), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.44, close to its 52-week high of $29.29.

Klieve has an average return of 40.6% when recommending The Andersons.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #261 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Andersons is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

The Andersons’ market cap is currently $904.9M and has a P/E ratio of -442.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

The Andersons, Inc. is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services. The Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural plant nutrients; corncob-based products; and pelleted lime and gympsum products. The Retail segment leases, repairs, and sells various types of railcars, locomotives and barges. The company was founded by Harold Anderson and Margaret Anderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.