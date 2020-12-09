National Securities Corp Believes The Andersons (ANDE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on The Andersons (ANDE), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.11, close to its 52-week high of $25.93.

Klieve has an average return of 29.4% when recommending The Andersons.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #507 out of 7138 analysts.

The Andersons has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33.

The company has a one-year high of $25.93 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, The Andersons has an average volume of 243.3K.

The Andersons, Inc. is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services. The Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural plant nutrients; corncob-based products; and pelleted lime and gympsum products. The Retail segment leases, repairs, and sells various types of railcars, locomotives and barges. The company was founded by Harold Anderson and Margaret Anderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.