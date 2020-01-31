National Instruments (NATI) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on National Instruments (NATI), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50.

Based on National Instruments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $51.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.54 million.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.