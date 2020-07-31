National Instruments (NATI) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on National Instruments (NATI), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

National Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.89 and a one-year low of $20.42. Currently, National Instruments has an average volume of 496.6K.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

