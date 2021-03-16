National Health Investors (NHI) Initiated with a Sell at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria initiated coverage with a Sell rating on National Health Investors (NHI) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Healthpeak Properties, and Sabra Healthcare REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for National Health Investors with a $63.00 average price target.

National Health Investors’ market cap is currently $3.44B and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.28.

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.