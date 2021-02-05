National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Fuel Gas Company.

National Fuel Gas Company’s market cap is currently $3.77B and has a P/E ratio of -28.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

National Fuel Gas Co. is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Pipeline and Storage; Gathering; Utility; and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. The Pipeline and Storage segment transports and stores natural gas for utilities, natural gas marketers, exploration and production companies, and pipeline companies in the northeastern United States markets. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas to retail customers and provides natural gas transportation services in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. The Energy Marketing segment markets natural gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority and residential customers. The company was founded on December 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.