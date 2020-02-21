National Cinemedia (NCMI) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Red Lion Hotels.

National Cinemedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25.

The company has a one-year high of $8.93 and a one-year low of $5.64. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 333.4K.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

