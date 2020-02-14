National Cinemedia (NCMI) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Best Buy Co.

National Cinemedia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Cinemedia’s market cap is currently $616.5M and has a P/E ratio of 18.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More on NCMI: