National Cinemedia (NCMI) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.06, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

National Cinemedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.94.

Based on National Cinemedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4 million and GAAP net loss of $13.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a net profit of $8.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCMI in relation to earlier this year.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

