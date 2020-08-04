National Cinemedia (NCMI) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.84, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $3.75 average price target, representing a 43.1% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $1.62. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 989.9K.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.