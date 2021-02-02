National Cinemedia (NCMI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 57.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, AMC Entertainment, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $4.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $1.62. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 948K.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.