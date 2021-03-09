National Cinemedia (NCMI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Cinemedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.83.

Based on National Cinemedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6 million and GAAP net loss of $12.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $9.2 million.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.