National Cinemedia (NCMI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

Catie Powers- August 4, 2020, 2:40 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 35.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Cinemedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.75.

National Cinemedia’s market cap is currently $211.3M and has a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.19.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

