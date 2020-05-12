National Bank’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Dan Payne from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.27, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gran Tierra Energy with a $1.04 average price target, which is a 271.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mackie Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $0.18. Currently, Gran Tierra Energy has an average volume of 4.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTE in relation to earlier this year.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.