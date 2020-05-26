National Bank’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Travis Wood from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET), with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.42.

Wood has an average return of 14.0% when recommending Vermilion Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked #2568 out of 6619 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.25, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384 million and GAAP net loss of $1.32 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $511 million and had a net profit of $39.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VET in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More on VET: