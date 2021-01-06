National Bank Upgrades TMAC Resources (TMMFF) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank upgraded TMAC Resources (TMMFF) to Hold, with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.71.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMAC Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $1.24, a -27.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.40 price target.

Based on TMAC Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.5 million and net profit of $16.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.8 million and had a net profit of $8.4 million.

TMAC Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal resource properties. It focuses on mining the Doris, Madrid, and Boston gold deposit trends located in Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada. The company was founded by A. Terrance MacGibbon on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.