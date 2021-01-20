National Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report released today, Endri Leno from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Theratechnologies (THTX), with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Leno is ranked #6660 out of 7243 analysts.

Theratechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.65, representing a 57.3% upside. In a report issued on January 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $1.33. Currently, Theratechnologies has an average volume of 158.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THTX in relation to earlier this year.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.