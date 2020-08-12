National Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF), with a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.30.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Artis Real Estate Investment with a $8.01 average price target, which is a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.75 price target.

Based on Artis Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $134 million and had a net profit of $19.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARESF in relation to earlier this year.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.