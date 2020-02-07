National Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SEMAFO (SEMFF)

In a report released today, Don DeMarco from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on SEMAFO (SEMFF), with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 73.8% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Pan American Silver, and Taseko Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SEMAFO is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.41.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SEMAFO’s market cap is currently $762.5M and has a P/E ratio of 15.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SEMAFO, Inc. engages in the production and exploration of gold in West Africa. It operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit. Its assets also include Boungou, Kongolokoro, Nabanga, and Korhogo projects.