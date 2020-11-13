National Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.37.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.95, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.58 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average volume of 143.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.