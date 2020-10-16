National Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released today, John Sclodnick from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), with a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.04.

Sclodnick has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is ranked #1735 out of 7018 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.28, representing a 68.2% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.63 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, Argonaut Gold has an average volume of 244.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.