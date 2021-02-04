National Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

In a report released today, Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF), with a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Shreedhar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Shreedhar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Dollarama.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Loblaw Companies with a $60.49 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.05 and a one-year low of $43.27. Currently, Loblaw Companies has an average volume of 2,000.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is a food retailer, which engages in the provision of drugstore, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and Aasociate-owned drug stores, and also includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars and apparel and other general merchandise. The Financial Services segment offers credit card services, loyalty programs, insurance brokerage services, personal banking services provided by a major Canadian chartered bank, deposit taking services and telecommunication services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.