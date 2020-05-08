National Bank Remains a Hold on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

In a report released today, Richard Tse from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Sierra Wireless (SWIR), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 64.7% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Open Text, and Exfo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Wireless is a Hold with an average price target of $10.09, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.56 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, Sierra Wireless has an average volume of 436.4K.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Solutions; Enterprise Solutions; and Internet-of-Things Services (IoT). The OEM Solutions segment includes standards-based wireless technologies and support open source initiatives that enable OEMs and system integrators to get IoT solutions to market faster. The Enterprise Solutions segment focuses in networking solutions comprised of cellular gateways and routers that are complemented by cloud-based services and on-premise software for secure device and network management. The Internet-of-Things Services segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.