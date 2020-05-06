National Bank Remains a Hold on Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

National Bank analyst Jaeme Gloyn maintained a Hold rating on Alaris Royalty (ALARF) today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.66.

Gloyn has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Alaris Royalty.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is ranked #1650 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alaris Royalty with a $7.11 average price target, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.54 and a one-year low of $4.47. Currently, Alaris Royalty has an average volume of 479.

Alaris Royalty Corp is engaged in investing in operating entities. Its operations consist primarily of investments in private operating entities, typically in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, loans receivable, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.