National Bank Remains a Buy on Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF)

National Bank analyst National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) yesterday and set a price target of C$600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $399.04.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fairfax Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $443.29.

Fairfax Financial Holdings’ market cap is currently $10.79B and has a P/E ratio of -184.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRFHF in relation to earlier this year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central and Eastern Europe which focuses on third party business and also focused on specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa in March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.