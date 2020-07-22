National Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Teranga Gold (TGCDF)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Teranga Gold (TGCDF) today and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.65, close to its 52-week high of $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 77.0% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Golden Star Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teranga Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.99.

Based on Teranga Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $134 million and net profit of $16.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.72 million.

Teranga Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the production, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold assets of Sabodala Mine. The company was founded on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.