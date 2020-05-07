National Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Gear Energy (GENGF)

In a report released today, Dan Payne from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Gear Energy (GENGF), with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Gear Energy with a $0.09 average price target.

Based on Gear Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.4 million and GAAP net loss of $8.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.41 million and had a net profit of $10.55 million.

Gear Energy Ltd. is a exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.