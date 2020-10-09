National Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Exfo (EXFO)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Tse from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Exfo (EXFO), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, CGI Group, and Docebo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exfo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.04.

Based on Exfo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.66 million and net profit of $3.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.59 million and had a net profit of $21K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXFO in relation to earlier this year.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module. The company was founded by Germain Lamonde on September 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.