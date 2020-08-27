National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Hold rating to National Bank of Canada (NTIOF), with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.03, close to its 52-week high of $56.73.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 49.8% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

National Bank of Canada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.07, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.73 and a one-year low of $26.77. Currently, National Bank of Canada has an average volume of 2,465.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NTIOF in relation to earlier this year.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations. The Wealth Management segment focuses on the investment solutions, trust and lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment includes banking and investment banking services and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. The USSF&I segment comprises specialty finance expertise activities of subsidiary ABA Bank, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses; and activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The Other segment encompasses treasury activities such as asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations, certain non-recurring items, and unallocated portion of corporate services. The company was founded on May 4, 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.