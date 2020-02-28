National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Hold rating on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) yesterday and set a price target of C$72.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.74, close to its 52-week high of $56.73.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.3% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National Bank of Canada with a $53.26 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.73 and a one-year low of $44.55. Currently, National Bank of Canada has an average volume of 12.78K.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other.