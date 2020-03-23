National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF), with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.99, close to its 52-week low of $28.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National Bank of Canada with a $47.67 average price target, implying a 67.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$53.00 price target.

National Bank of Canada’s market cap is currently $10.04B and has a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other.