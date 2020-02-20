National Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF)

In a report released today, Matt Kornack from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF), with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.67, equals to its 52-week high of $27.67.

Kornack has an average return of 19.5% when recommending Northview Apartment REIT.

According to TipRanks.com, Kornack is ranked #917 out of 5992 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northview Apartment REIT with a $24.97 average price target, representing a -9.4% downside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$36.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.67 and a one-year low of $19.74. Currently, Northview Apartment REIT has an average volume of 1,118.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in a portfolio of residential income-producing properties. It operates through the following geogprahical segments: Atlantic Canda, Nothern Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Western Canada.