National Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS) today and set a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.33, close to its 52-week high of $24.02.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 73.8% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Taseko Mines, and SEMAFO.

Pan American Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pan American Silver’s market cap is currently $4.78B and has a P/E ratio of 571.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.