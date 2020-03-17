National Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Equinox Gold (EQX)

In a report released today, John Sclodnick from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Equinox Gold (EQX), with a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.88, close to its 52-week low of $5.06.

Sclodnick has an average return of 21.0% when recommending Equinox Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is ranked #3606 out of 6126 analysts.

Equinox Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.12.

The company has a one-year high of $10.30 and a one-year low of $5.06. Currently, Equinox Gold has an average volume of 611.1K.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.